A Dog’s Love for Food Brings Laughter Online

A viral video showcasing a dog’s obsession with food has captured the attention of internet users worldwide. The clip, which has been viewed over 255,000 times on TikTok, features a dog owner’s surprise at discovering their Irish wolfhound, named Brooks, in the kitchen eyeing a freshly baked tray of pizza rolls.

The video impressed viewers not only with the dog’s ability to resist temptation but also with its self-control around the delicious treat. The owner, Sarah Staley, praised Brooks for his restraint and explained that she had been working on training him not to take food without permission. Staley found Brooks standing in the kitchen, his head resting on the counter next to the pizza rolls, letting out a sigh.

Staley recommends that all new Irish wolfhound owners train their puppies to follow commands and refrain from helping themselves to forbidden items. Due to their height, Irish wolfhounds can easily reach anything placed on countertops. As a reward for his good behavior, Staley treated her dog with a canine-friendly treat.

Describing Brooks as the “sweetest and largest” pet she has ever owned, Staley shared that he stands up to 7 feet tall when on his hind legs, attracting attention wherever they go. The duo enjoys going to the beach, playing in the water, and socializing in general, making their adventures together exciting and eventful.

Brooks has gained popularity beyond social media, as he recently participated in a mayoral race called the Salty Dog Mayor in Florida. Although he didn’t win this year, his owner managed to raise donations for local animal rescue shelters, and they plan to give it another shot in the spring.

The video has received an outpouring of positive comments, with users applauding Brooks' patience and good behavior.

