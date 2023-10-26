New Address Policy Changes the United States Postal Service

In a recent announcement, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled changes to its address policy that consumers need to be aware of. This new policy, although intended to streamline the mailing process, requires additional steps to ensure successful delivery.

To prevent misdelivery and improve efficiency, the USPS now requires individuals to include a unique code, known as a ZIP+4 code, in their mailing addresses. This code helps identify the specific location within a given ZIP code and facilitates faster sorting and routing of mail.

In addition to the ZIP+4 code, it is crucial to provide a complete and accurate address, including apartment or suite numbers, when applicable. This extra information helps eliminate any ambiguity and ensures that mail reaches the intended recipient without any issues.

To assist customers in obtaining the correct ZIP+4 code for their address, the USPS has made available an online ZIP Code Lookup tool on their official website. By entering the street address, city, and state, individuals can easily find the ZIP+4 code associated with their location. This tool is simple to use and can prevent potential mailing mishaps caused incorrect or incomplete addresses.

While these changes may seem minor, they are vital in ensuring the efficient delivery of mail and preventing any delays or misdeliveries. By taking a few extra steps to include the ZIP+4 code and complete address information, consumers can help the USPS provide a more reliable and accurate mailing service.

