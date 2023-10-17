A TikTok Chef’s Unique Crispy Chicken Recipe Divides the Internet

In a recent TikTok video, chef Tammy Louise, known as “Tammylouiseee,” shared a creative crispy chicken recipe using Lay’s chips. The video, titled “This is genius,” showcases Louise using barbeque and sour cream and onion flavored chips, along with barbeque sauce and sour cream dip, to create a flavorful crust for the chicken.

Louise begins opening the packets of Lay’s chips and adding the respective sauces to each. She then adds eggs and chicken drumsticks before mixing everything together compressing the chips packs with her hands. Once all the ingredients are well combined, she carefully places the coated drumsticks on a baking tray.

Louise reveals her secret to a delicious crust, replacing breadcrumbs with the flavorful Lay’s chips. She mentions using two eggs per chicken and encourages experimentation with different chip flavors. The chicken is then baked to perfection, resulting in a mouth-watering crispy crust.

Although Louise’s unique cooking hack received mixed reactions from TikTok viewers, with some expressing concern about hygiene or suggesting crushing the chips before opening the packets, many praised the recipe. Some commented on the cost of the Lay’s chips but still found the chicken delicious, while others admitted that the dish looked appealing.

It’s important to note that Louise advises against using frozen chicken for this recipe, and she keeps the oven temperature at 168 degrees.

In conclusion, TikTok chef Tammy Louise’s crispy chicken recipe using Lay’s chips has both impressed and divided the internet. While some viewers have raised concerns or suggested modifications, others find the idea innovative and enticing. This recipe offers a unique twist on traditional crispy chicken, making it an interesting option for those looking to try something different in their cooking.

Sources:

– Title: A TikTok chef’s crispy chicken recipe using Lay’s chips leaves the internet divided

– Author: Arya Vaishnavi

– Published: Oct 17, 2023

– Source: Hindustan Times (No URL provided)