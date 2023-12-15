Title: Neglected Infrastructure Poses Safety Concerns to Pittsburgh Business Owner

Summary:

The deteriorating condition of the California Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh has become a major concern for local business owner Marcie Kemmler, who has been calling for safety improvements for three years. Pieces of concrete and rusty metal have been falling from the bridge, posing a risk to pedestrians and vehicles below. Despite previous reports on the crumbling infrastructure, recent heavy rainfall and hail have caused water to pour down from the bridge, saturating the hillside and flooding the street below. Kemmler fears a potential disaster similar to the Fern Hollow incident and criticizes the authorities for not taking the issue seriously. The city claims that the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) was on-site to assess the safety of the bridge and surrounding area, but Kemmler disputes this, stating she never saw or talked to them. While the city plans to investigate the drainage system and determine necessary repairs, Kemmler believes that funding should prioritize fixing the crumbling bridge over installing new bike lanes and infrastructure. With the approach of winter, she is concerned that the situation may worsen, posing an even greater risk to public safety.

—

Title: Pittsburgh Business Owner Advocates for Urgent Infrastructure Repair

Summary:

