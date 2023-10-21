Woman Who Falsely Claimed Cancer on Social Media Receives Probation

A 20-year-old woman from Iowa, Madison Russo, who falsely claimed to have cancer on social media, has been spared from prison. Russo had documented her “battle” with pancreatic cancer, leukemia, and a football-sized tumor on platforms such as TikTok, GoFundMe, Facebook, and LinkedIn. She received donations from over 400 people. On Friday, the judge sentenced her to probation for ten years but ordered her to pay $39,000 in restitution and a $1,370 fine.

Russo pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in June and had requested that her conviction be wiped off her record after completing probation successfully. However, the judge denied her request, stating that people should be aware she had engaged in a “criminal scheme” and that serious consequences are necessary for serious crimes.

During the court proceedings, Russo admitted that she made up her story to draw attention to her troubled family. She mentioned that she didn’t do it for money or greed, but as an attempt to reunite her family. As part of her sentence, she is also required to complete 100 hours of community service.

The scam was exposed when medical professionals noticed inconsistencies in Russo’s online posts. Subsequently, her medical records were subpoenaed, confirming that she had never been diagnosed with cancer in any local medical facility. She was arrested in January.

Scott County prosecutor Kelly Cunningham recommended against prison time due to Russo’s lack of criminal history, good grades in college, employment, and low likelihood of reoffending. However, Rhonda Miles, who runs a pancreatic cancer foundation in Nashville that had donated to Russo, expressed disappointment in the prosecutor’s stance.

Russo apologized to the court and her victims, expressing regret for her actions. She acknowledged the wrongfulness of her behavior and the impossibility of undoing the damage she caused.

