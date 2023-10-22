Woman Who Falsely Claimed to Have Cancer Ordered to Pay $40,000 But Avoids Prison

Madison Russo, a 20-year-old woman from Iowa, has been ordered to pay $40,000 (£33,000) but will avoid prison after falsely claiming to have cancer in order to fundraise money. Despite never being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leukaemia, or having a tumour wrapped around her spine, Russo documented her “battle” with cancer on social media and received donations from over 400 people.

On Friday, Russo was given probation and a 10-year suspended sentence. If she successfully completes three years of probation without any further trouble, she will not serve prison time. In addition to restitution, she was also ordered to pay a fine.

The judge, when handing down the sentence, stated that Russo had deceived not only her friends and family but also the community, cancer victims, charities, and strangers who were motivated her supposed tragic story. Investigations into Russo’s claims began when medical professionals noticed inconsistencies in her story online. Subpoenaing her medical records, the police discovered that she had never been diagnosed with cancer. Russo was subsequently arrested in January and pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in June.

During the court proceedings, Russo explained that she fabricated her cancer battle in the hopes of bringing her troubled family together. She emphasized that it was not about money or attention but rather an attempt to refocus her family’s attention on her. The prosecutor, Kelly Cunningham, recommended against prison time, citing Russo’s lack of criminal history, good grades at university, employment, and unlikelihood of reoffending.

Russo expressed her remorse to the court and her victims, acknowledging that what she did was wrong and expressing her wish that she had sought help with her family circumstances. She tearfully stated that she would take it all back if she could, but acknowledged that she cannot undo the consequences of her actions.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]