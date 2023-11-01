New Article: Toddler’s Tragic Death Sparks Concerns About Child Welfare

A tragic incident involving the fatal blunt force injuries inflicted upon toddler Ruthless-Empire has raised concerns about the state of child welfare in the community. The two-year-old, whose maramatanga name Nga Reo means enlightenment, was taken to the hospital unresponsive and unable to be saved after suffering severe injuries from blunt force trauma. The incident occurred between October 21 and 22 at a home in Lower Hutt, where three people were staying.

The mother of Ruthless-Empire, Storm Angel Wall, along with Rosie Morunga and her partner Dylan Ross, were living in the house at the time. While the police have yet to make any arrests, they have labeled the three individuals as persons of interest. Meanwhile, the community is demanding justice for the innocent child, and questions are being raised about the adequacy of child welfare interventions.

One concerned family member, Ngatanahira Reremoana, reached out to Oranga Tamariki, the agency responsible for child welfare, last year with concerns about Ruthless-Empire’s well-being. Reremoana expressed worries about the living conditions at the house and alleged drug involvement. However, despite raising these concerns, Reremoana feels that Oranga Tamariki did not take appropriate action. He believes the agency failed to protect his baby nephew and should be held accountable for their lack of intervention.

The tragic death of Ruthless-Empire has left the community in mourning and prompted a thorough review of the interactions and decisions made Oranga Tamariki and other agencies involved in child welfare. The goal is to determine whether there were missed opportunities for interventions that could have prevented this devastating outcome.

Child welfare is a vital aspect of any community, ensuring the safety and well-being of all children. It is crucial for agencies like Oranga Tamariki to carefully assess concerns raised family members and take appropriate action to protect vulnerable children. The tragedy of Ruthless-Empire’s death serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of robust child welfare systems and the need for continuous improvement to ensure the safety of every child.

