The Power and Responsibility of Social Media: Woman Vlogger Arrested for Spreading Hatred after Kalamassery Blast

The recent Kalamassery Blast in the port city of Kerala left four people dead and more than 50 injured. Amidst the tragedy, a woman vlogger has been apprehended Kerala Police for spreading hatred on social media in connection with the blasts. The vlogger, known for sharing far-right content, allegedly disseminated conspiracy theories about the incident across various platforms.

The accused, identified as Martin, was reportedly involved in a controversial campaign, linking the blasts with PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani. This sparked outrage and led to a complaint being filed against the vlogger a worker of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In response, the Thrikkakkara police registered a case against the vlogger, as well as another person named R Sreeraj. Both individuals have been charged with section 153 A under the Indian Penal Code for defamatory social media posts against Madani and for spreading hate against a community.

Prior to this incidence, the vlogger, Lasitha Palakkal, had already gained notoriety for her provocative comments and posts on social media. Her latest actions incited chaos and division, prompting the police to take swift action in order to prevent further escalation. It is essential to remember that social media platforms carry immense power and influence in today’s world. With just a few clicks, information can be disseminated widely, shaping public opinion and fueling conflicts.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility that comes with using social media. While it provides a platform for free expression, it also demands accountability. The spread of misinformation and hate can have dire consequences, as witnessed in the case of the Kalamassery Blast. Therefore, it is crucial for individuals to exercise caution, verify the authenticity of information before sharing, and promote unity and understanding rather than division and hostility.

