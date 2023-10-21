Woman Brutally Assaulted and Found Unresponsive Near Dublin Airport

A woman is currently receiving treatment in hospital after being brutally assaulted and found in an unresponsive state outside the perimeter fence of Dublin Airport. The alleged assault took place on Friday morning, October 20, on the R108 in Huntstown, near Dublin Airport.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was immediately taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is still being treated for her injuries. Fortunately, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the gardaí.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault, and investigations are ongoing. The authorities have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have been in the area between 7.30am and 8.15am or have any video footage of the incident. The Dublin Airport Station can be contacted on 01 666 4950.

Disturbing video footage apparently showing the aftermath of the assault has been circulating on social media. It is unclear whether the footage is authentic, and the gardaí have been asked to comment on its alleged circulation.

Assaults like these are deeply concerning, and it is important for the community to come together and support the victim providing any information that may help the investigation. Gardaí are working diligently to identify the assailant and bring them to justice.

