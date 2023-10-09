Woman Sues Daystar University Over Unauthorized Use of Her Image

A woman named Mildred Mtwana has filed a lawsuit against Daystar University, seeking compensation of Sh3 million for allegedly using her photo on its poster/flyer without her consent. She has petitioned the High Court in Malindi for a permanent injunction that would prevent Daystar from using her image in any promotional materials without her permission.

Mtwana claims that in August 2020, Daystar University used her photograph in a digital poster to advertise its online study programs. The poster was aired on various television news outlets and published on the university’s official website and social media pages. Mtwana states that she did not authorize or give permission for her image to be used for commercial gain.

According to Mtwana’s lawyer, Shukran Mwabonje, the university benefited financially from using her image, gaining publicity and visibility. She argues that the unauthorized use of her image caused her online ridicule and embarrassment.

Mtwana also alleges that the photo was taken an employee or agent of Daystar University without her knowledge that it would be used for commercial purposes. She further states that there is no contractual, educational, legal, or social relationship between her and the university. Mtwana is neither a student, staff member, employee, nor servant of Daystar University.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Mtwana claims to have contacted Daystar University to request the removal of her photo or compensation, but her requests were allegedly ignored.

This case sheds light on the importance of obtaining consent and respecting individuals’ rights to control the use of their images. Unauthorized use of someone’s likeness can have negative consequences and infringe upon their privacy and dignity.

