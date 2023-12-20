Woman Wanted for $60,000 Jewelry Theft

A woman is being sought the Memphis Police Department after allegedly stealing approximately $60,000 worth of jewelry from a stranger’s home. The incident occurred on December 6 when the victim returned home and discovered an intruder in the house. The suspect, upon realizing that the homeowner had returned, quickly covered her face with a mask and escaped through the back of the property. She then fled the scene in a black SUV parked nearby.

Described as having a medium build and shoulder-length hair, the suspect was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve top, grey sweatpants, and tennis shoes. The stolen items, including bracelets and necklaces, were taken from the bedroom and bathroom. Additionally, $500 in cash was reported missing from the bedroom.

Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Informants will be assigned a secret ID number to ensure anonymity. Alternatively, tips can be submitted online at http://www.crimestopmem.org. Visitors to the website can also access information about wanted fugitives and safely provide investigators with additional details related to the case.

It is important to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or persons to local authorities. The stolen jewelry holds significant value, and recovering it would offer some relief to the victim. Cooperation from the community is vital in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

