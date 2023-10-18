Woman Under Fire for Filming TikTok Instead of Seeking Treatment for Allergic Reaction

A South African influencer, Shivaika Sewlal, faced criticism for choosing to film a TikTok video instead of seeking immediate medical assistance for her life-threatening allergic reaction. The video, which has garnered over 22 million views, shows Sewlal with a severely bruised and swollen face, accompanied a text stating, “Me not realizing that I’m having a life-threatening allergic reaction…”. Despite her alarming appearance, Sewlal claims to feel completely fine in the video.

Initially, Sewlal had no plans of going to the hospital until the swelling became “annoying” and even caused Face ID recognition failure. At the hospital, she admitted to her doctor that she hadn’t consumed any allergens and had not used her EpiPen because she was unsure if she needed it. Sewlal documented her hospital experience, sharing videos of her being treated with an IV drip and receiving adrenaline shots.

It wasn’t until later that the gravity of the situation hit Sewlal. She had originally planned to take an allergy tablet and go to sleep, thinking she was being overdramatic. However, the realization of the seriousness of her condition set in during her hospital stay.

Some viewers were critical of Sewlal’s decision to film a TikTok video instead of seeking immediate medical attention. They expressed concern that she didn’t use her EpiPen and emphasized the importance of doing so in such situations.

In a subsequent TikTok video, Sewlal explained that her allergic reaction was caused touching something that had come into contact with peanuts. She expressed confusion because she had not directly touched a peanut but had instead touched an object with peanut residue and subsequently rubbed her eyes, leading to the swelling.

Sewlal advised her viewers to always err on the side of caution and seek medical assistance when in doubt about allergic reactions.

