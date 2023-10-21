Frugal Home Furnishing: How One Homeowner Furnished Their House Using Facebook Marketplace

In an era where the costs of buying a new home can feel overwhelming, one thrifty homeowner has found a way to cut back on expenses. Becky Chorlton, a self-proclaimed bargain hunter and expert thrifter, decided to furnish her entire house using only the second hand marketplace on Facebook.

In a viral video that has garnered over half a million views, the 25-year-old from Cheshire showcased her impressive haul of bargain furniture. Chorlton managed to furnish her sitting room for just £265, proving that decorating a home doesn’t have to drain your bank account.

One of her notable finds was a modular sofa priced at £200, which only needed minimal repairs to be as good as new. Additionally, Chorlton snagged a smiley face lamp for £35 and transformed a vintage step ladder into a rustic table for her plants and trinkets.

Her frugal home journey didn’t stop with the sitting room. Chorlton also used Facebook Marketplace to furnish her kitchen, where she found her “dream dining room table” for £150. She drove two hours to collect it, but she deemed it “totally worth it.”

With each piece she acquired, Chorlton documented her shopping adventures on social media, encouraging others to be more thrifty and sustainable when it comes to fashion and furniture. Her success on Facebook Marketplace has garnered praise from viewers, with many applauding her frugality and commending the beauty of her finds.

Facebook Marketplace proves to be an underestimated resource for finding affordable and unique furniture pieces. Amid rising costs, it offers a sustainable and cost-effective option for those looking to furnish their homes without breaking the bank.

