Chinese Woman Shocked $60,000 Bill After Sharing Hotpot Picture Online

In a shocking turn of events, a Chinese woman found herself burdened with a staggering bill of $60,000 after a seemingly innocent meal at a hotpot restaurant. The incident unfolded when she shared a picture of her meal on social media, inadvertently including the QR code that allowed customers to scan and order their food.

To her dismay, social media users started scanning the QR code from her picture and placing numerous orders on her table without her knowledge or consent. Despite her attempts to explain the situation to the restaurant staff, they were unable to cancel the unauthorized orders, ultimately leading to an exorbitant bill that she was expected to pay.

Frustrated the situation, the woman made the decision to delete her post, hoping that it would put an end to the erroneous orders. However, her efforts proved futile as people continued to scan the image and place new orders at her table. It became apparent that someone had downloaded the photo and was using it to place additional orders through the QR code.

The screenshots of the orders revealed an astonishing number of items, including 1,850 portions of fresh duck blood, 2,580 portions of squid, and a staggering 9,990 portions of shrimp paste. Each item was individually priced at a few dozen yuan, contributing to the astronomical bill.

The restaurant, unable to track down the individuals responsible for the unauthorized orders, decided to move the woman to a different table. They dismissed any possibility of taking action against the offenders or preventing further misuse of the QR code.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of inadvertently sharing sensitive information online. It highlights the need for individuals to exercise caution when posting pictures or sharing personal details that could be exploited others. Restaurant-goers, in particular, should be wary of inadvertently sharing information that might lead to unexpected financial burdens and inconvenience.