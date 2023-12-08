Costly Social Media Mishap: Woman’s Restaurant Bill Soars to £50,000

In a surprising turn of events, a woman surnamed Wang found herself with an astronomical bill of £50,000 after making a simple social media mistake during a recent dining experience. It is common knowledge that dining out at fancy restaurants can be expensive, but Wang’s situation took an unforeseen twist. While enjoying a hotpot meal at a restaurant in Kunming, Southwest China, she innocently snapped a photo of her food to share with friends on the Chinese app WeChat – not realizing the costly mistake she was about to make.

Unbeknownst to Wang, the photo she took accidentally included the table’s QR code, which gave others unrestricted access to order food in her name. One of her followers on WeChat took advantage of this opportunity and, anonymously, proceeded to place an astonishing number of orders from her table. In total, 2,580 orders of squid, 1,850 orders of duck blood, and a whopping 9,990 portions of shrimp paste were remotely added to her bill.

Realizing her blunder, Wang attempted to rectify the situation before receiving her bill, only to discover that someone had already outpaced her actions, and the dishes had begun flooding to her table. Fortunately, the restaurant staff noticed what had transpired and quickly moved her to a different table. They diligently worked to differentiate between the legitimate and fraudulent orders, demonstrating empathy for Wang’s predicament and ultimately releasing her from the obligation to pay the staggering amount.

Since this incident, the restaurant has implemented changes to its ordering system. They have added measures to restrict access to the QR codes, allowing only those within a certain proximity to order remotely. These measures aim to prevent others from falling victim to a similar situation brought about such a trivial mistake.

Dining out can be a wonderful experience, but it is crucial to remain cautious when sharing photos online. Wang’s misfortune offers a stark reminder of how seemingly innocent actions can have significant consequences. So, before you seize the opportunity to document your delicious meal, it is wise to double-check that you aren’t inadvertently exposing yourself to unexpected financial burdens.