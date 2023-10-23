Woman Claims Verbal Assault Security Guard Sparks Outrage and Investigation

A woman has come forward with allegations of a verbal assault a security guard, which has since gone viral on social media platforms. Denishia Lewis recounts the incident that took place on Airport Boulevard in Stafford, Texas. Lewis honked her horn at a man on a motorcycle who failed to move when the traffic light turned green. After passing him, she claims that the man aggressively accelerated and struck her vehicle’s side mirror.

Lewis followed the man into a nearby 7/11 convenience store, confronting him about the incident. She began recording on Snapchat, capturing the man repeatedly using racial slurs. The video ends with the man spitting on Lewis. Although the entire exchange was not recorded, the footage has sparked outrage and gained viral attention.

The woman promptly filed a report with the Stafford Police Department. Quanell X, a well-known activist, has taken an interest in the case and is calling for a thorough investigation. X asserts that the man, who remains unidentified, poses a danger to society as he demonstrated a willingness to commit a hate crime and displayed racist behavior.

It has been alleged that the man is employed Verintegra Security and Investigations, a private group. However, the company released a statement clarifying that he was a temporary employee and that they have had no contact with him since early August.

This incident has prompted discussions about the need for further action against hate crimes and racial harassment. The community expects a thorough investigation law enforcement to ensure that individuals who incite violence and spread hate are held accountable.

