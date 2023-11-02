New Details Emerge About Matthew Perry’s Final Days

New information has emerged about the final days of beloved actor Matthew Perry, shedding light on his state of mind and his plans for the future. While pictures of Perry and Athenna Crosby, a 25-year-old model and entertainment reporter, had sparked speculation, Crosby has now confirmed her friendship with Perry and shared insights into their last conversation.

Crosby took to her Instagram Stories to express her devastation over Perry’s untimely death and to emphasize the need to focus on his legacy rather than herself. She described Perry as an extremely private person and revealed that she had the honor of being one of the last people to speak to him before he passed.

During their lunch at Hotel Bel-Air, Perry was reportedly in good spirits and spoke enthusiastically about his upcoming projects. Crosby shared that he was happy and vibrant, painting a picture of a man who was looking forward to the future.

In her emotional post, Crosby urged fans not to speculate about Perry’s cause of death and instead asked them to remember him as a talented individual who was on the verge of a comeback. She referred to Perry as a legend and expressed her belief that he deserved more time on this earth.

The details surrounding Perry’s death remain under investigation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy, but toxicology reports are still pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.

As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a beloved figure, it is important to remember the impact that Matthew Perry had on the world. His talent, charm, and genuine enthusiasm for his work touched the lives of many. Let us honor his memory celebrating his accomplishments and the joy he brought to countless fans.

