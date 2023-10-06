How to Make Fizzy White Wine: The Ohio Champagne

In a viral TikTok video, user Lindsay Secrest Marean demonstrates how to make fizzy white wine, also known as the “Ohio Champagne,” using a Sodastream machine. The video was created in response to requests from TikTok users who were curious about the process.

The Sodastream machine is typically used to transform still or flavored waters and fruit concentrates into carbonated beverages. However, Marean discovered that it can also be used to create sparkling wine. In the video, she fills the Sodastream bottle halfway with white wine and slowly carbonates it pressing the button on the machine. She advises not filling it to the fill line to prevent overflow.

Marean admits that she is not an expert and issues a disclaimer about the potential risks and warnings provided the Sodastream manual. She also mentions that the carbonation process uses a significant amount of the CO2 tank, so it might be more practical to purchase sparkling wine instead.

The “Ohio Champagne” video garnered over 4.3 million views, surprising Marean with its popularity. TikTok users shared their thoughts and experiences in the comments section. One user mentioned attempting to rebubble their Prosecco using a Sodastream but feared it could explode, while another revealed that some cheaper sparkling wines are produced in a similar manner.

The TikTok video has sparked creativity among viewers, with one suggesting calling it “Cuvee Cleveland” or “Ohisecco.” Despite the uncertainties and warnings, Marean herself exclaims, “It’s so good, honestly,” after tasting the homemade fizzy white wine.

In summary, Lindsay Secrest Marean shared a video on TikTok showcasing how to make fizzy white wine, also known as the “Ohio Champagne,” using a Sodastream machine. The video gained immense popularity, attracting millions of views and sparking discussion among viewers about the potential names for this homemade creation.

