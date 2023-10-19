The Termination of Ntazola Gloria’s TikTok Account for Violating Community Guidelines

TikTok user Ntazola Gloria, whose video calling out a city council officer went viral, has recently announced that her account has been terminated for violating the restrictive community guidelines set the social media app. In her video, Gloria highlighted an incident where the city officer, popularly known as ‘Kanjo,’ allegedly unlawfully entered her car while she was attempting to park in town. She expressed her frustration and noted that the kanjo did not listen to any of her arguments. Eventually, the officer forced himself into her car, so she locked the vehicle and even offered him a road trip to her house as a lesson.

The video also captured Gloria’s strong condemnation of the behavior displayed the Kanjos, who are notorious for harassing car owners and city vendors. Throughout the incident, the askari is heard speaking on the phone, informing the caller that they were driving along State House road. Meanwhile, the kanjo involved in the incident, who has not yet been named, claimed that he had no bad intentions and pleaded to be released.

In an Instagram post following the termination of her TikTok account, Ntazola Gloria emphasized that despite the setback, she would continue to call out bad behavior. She urged Nairobi Governor Sakaja to address the issue of innocent Kenyans being harassed city officers and to focus on combating corruption instead.

It is unfortunate when social media accounts are terminated due to the violation of community guidelines. However, these guidelines are put in place to ensure that platforms remain safe and appropriate for all users. Although Gloria’s video gained significant attention, it is essential to remember that social media platforms have strict rules in place to regulate content. While her account may have been terminated, Gloria’s advocacy for justice against harassment and corruption has certainly made an impact on social media users.

Definitions:

– TikTok: a popular social media app that allows users to create and share short videos.

– Kanjo: a term commonly used in Kenya to refer to city council officers who enforce various regulations and often involved in bribery and harassment.

