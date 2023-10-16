Woman Charged with Threatening Behaviour After Livestream Rant

Natalie Bain, a 30-year-old woman, found herself in trouble with the law after filming an online rant in which she directed abusive language towards another woman, threatening to harm her. The 90-second footage was captured during a livestream on social media, with Bain turning the camera towards her partner and continuing to berate them, even going as far as stating, “I will f*****g kill you, you cow.” The livestream was later copied a viewer and shared on Facebook, leading to a concerned individual contacting the police.

Appearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Bain pleaded guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, uttering threats to kill, shouting and swearing, and uttering a threat of violence. The incident occurred on July 19, 2024, at her partner’s home in the Borders. A not guilty plea to the additional charge of assaulting the woman was accepted the Crown.

The circumstances surrounding the case were deemed unusual prosecutor Drew Long, as the police became involved based on a report from a third party who had seen the livestream. The partner involved did not support the prosecution and expressed a desire not to have a non-harassment order imposed.

In her defense, Bain’s lawyer, Liam Burke, explained that the livestream argument erupted due to her partner deliberately provoking her about her former partner. Despite this explanation, Sheriff Peter Paterson highlighted the seriousness of the offensive behavior and deferred the sentence for one year. He added that if Bain remained of good behavior during that time, a small fine would be imposed.

