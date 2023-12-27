Strict Dress Code for Graduation Causes Controversy on TikTok

A recent TikTok video has sparked a debate about strict dress codes and parental influence. The video, posted a user with the handle @adaeze395, features a WhatsApp voice note from her father insisting that she dress modestly for her graduation ceremony.

In the voice note, the father can be heard saying, “I don’t want to see those lashes, long nails, and the rest when I come to your graduation. Dress modestly and remove them if you have already put them on.”

The video has received mixed reactions from viewers. Some argue that the daughter should respect her father’s wishes and adhere to the dress code, while others believe that the father’s demands are unreasonable.

Many users expressed surprise that the father was monitoring his daughter’s appearance so closely, wondering what she typically wears that would warrant such a disclaimer. Some comments on social media suggested that this is a typical scenario in African households, while others shared their own experiences with strict parents.

However, it is important to note that dress codes for graduation ceremonies are not uncommon. Many schools and universities have guidelines in place to ensure a formal and respectful atmosphere during these events. While some may find these rules restrictive, they are often intended to maintain a sense of decorum and dignity.

In a separate story, a video of a graduate walking alone from school has touched the hearts of netizens. Despite not having anyone his side, the graduate demonstrated grace and pride during this significant moment. The video garnered sympathy from viewers who wondered why he was alone and reflected on their own experiences of celebrating milestones without the presence of loved ones.

The debates sparked these two stories highlight the complexities of family dynamics and societal expectations. Ultimately, decisions about dress codes and celebrations should be made with consideration for both personal expression and respect for tradition.