Woman Hit With £50,000 Bill After Sharing Food Photo on Social Media

A woman in China had a shocking experience after sharing a photo of her food on social media. Little did she know that it would result in a staggering £50,000 bill. The incident took place at a hotpot restaurant in Kunming, Southwest China, where the woman, surnamed Wang, enjoyed a meal with her friend.

When it was time to pay, Wang was handed a receipt totaling 430,000 yuan, equivalent to around £50,000. The reason behind this exorbitant amount was the photo she had uploaded online. The image included her table’s QR code, which was used her and her friend to order their food. Unfortunately, this allowed others to add meals to their order scanning the QR code.

Despite only sharing the photo with a select few contacts, some mischievous individuals took advantage of the situation and added large quantities of food to her bill. The South China Morning Post reported that 2,580 orders of squid, 1,850 orders of duck blood, and 9,990 portions of shrimp paste were all added to her order.

Realizing her mistake, Wang promptly deleted the post, but the orders kept coming in. Thankfully, the restaurant owners were understanding and decided not to hold her responsible for the enormous bill. They even moved Wang and her friend to a different table to differentiate between genuine and fake orders.

Since the incident, the restaurant has made changes to its ordering system to prevent a similar situation from arising. They have implemented a restriction that only allows orders to be placed within a certain distance from the establishment.

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder to be mindful of what we share on social media. Oversharing personal information, such as QR codes, can have unintended consequences. It also highlights the importance for businesses to establish safeguards to protect their customers from potential exploitation.