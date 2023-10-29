Distracted Driving Causes Fatal Accident on California Freeway

A tragic accident occurred on the 710 Freeway in California on Sunday, October 29, resulting in the death of a passenger in a vehicle that rear-ended an ambulance. The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of both speeding and driving under the influence.

According to authorities, the collision took place around 2:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway at Seventh Street. The Long Beach Police Department has stated that speed and intoxication are believed to have played a role in the accident.

The car reportedly crashed into the back of the ambulance before colliding with the center median. Tragically, a female passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while no injuries were reported among the occupants of the ambulance.

Emergency responders rushed the driver of the car to a nearby hospital following the incident. At this time, the individual’s condition remains unknown.

This devastating incident highlights the grave dangers of distracted driving on our roadways. Authorities suspect that the driver’s impaired judgment and excessive speed contributed to this fatal accident. It serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of staying fully alert and focused behind the wheel at all times.

