Indonesian Woman Sentenced to Prison for Posting Video of Eating Pork on TikTok

An Indonesian court has recently handed down a two-year prison sentence to Lina Lutfiawati, a popular TikTok influencer, for posting a video in which she ate crispy-skin pork while saying the Islamic phrase “Bismillah” or “in the name of God.” Lutfiawati, who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok, was found guilty of spreading information intended to incite hate the court in the city of Palembang.

The viral TikTok video, posted in March, showed Lutfiawati, who identifies as a Muslim, expressing her curiosity to try pork and then proceeding to eat it. In Islam, consuming pork is considered haram (prohibited). A cleric reported her actions to the police, accusing her of consciously eating pork as a Muslim.

Along with the prison sentence, Lutfiawati has been ordered to pay a fine of 250 million Indonesian rupiah (approximately $25,000). She expressed surprise at the severity of the punishment and requested some time to consider appealing the verdict.

The case has sparked division among social media users in Indonesia. Some questioned who was harmed Lutfiawati’s actions and compared the punishment to lighter sentences given for corruption cases. Others saw it as a lesson for influencers and content creators to be more mindful of their posts on social media.

This case also highlights the controversial use of blasphemy laws in Indonesia. Lutfiawati was charged under the law of information and electronic transactions, which covers the dissemination of hateful information or hostility targeting ethnicity, religion, and race. Human rights activists argue that the blasphemy law has often been used against minority groups and dissenters, violating freedom of thought, expression, and religion.

This is not the first time the blasphemy law has been enforced. Last year, nightclub employees were named as suspects under this law for a promotion that offered free alcoholic drinks to patrons named Muhammad and Maria, seen as mocking religion. In 2017, Jakarta’s former Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, was also imprisoned for insulting Islam during an election campaign.

