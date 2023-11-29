Watch the 2015 Film “Woman in Gold” on Netflix

Are you searching for the 2015 film “Woman in Gold” and wondering where you can watch it online? Look no further, because we have all the streaming details you need. Directed Simon Curtis, this compelling film is based on the true story of Maria Altmann, an elderly Jewish refugee. Altmann embarks on a determined quest to reclaim a painting that was stolen the Nazis during World War II and is now being displayed in an Austrian museum.

Can I watch “Woman in Gold” on Netflix?

Yes, you can watch “Woman in Gold” on Netflix.

More than six decades after fleeing Austria to escape the horrors of the Nazi regime, Maria Altmann discovers letters at her sister’s funeral that reveal the theft of a valuable family painting their aunt. Altmann seeks the help of lawyer Randol Schoenberg to reclaim the artwork but faces resistance from the Austrian authorities. Undeterred, Schoenberg finds a legal loophole and files a claim against the Austrian government in a U.S. court.

The film stars Helen Mirren as Maria Altmann and features a talented cast including Ryan Reynolds, Tatiana Maslany, Katie Holmes, Daniel Bruhl, Max Irons, Allan Corduner, and Henry Goodman.

How to watch “Woman in Gold” on Netflix

To watch “Woman in Gold” on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you. Netflix offers the following options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create your Netflix account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

The cheapest Netflix plan, “Standard with Ads,” offers access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, with the occasional ad shown before or during content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The “Standard Plan” offers the same benefits but without any ads and allows you to download content on two devices. Additionally, you can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate experience, the “Premium Plan” provides everything offered in the “Standard Plan” but allows for four supported devices simultaneously. Content is displayed in Ultra HD, and you can download content on up to six supported devices. This plan also allows for up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Synopsis of “Woman in Gold”

“Maria Altmann, an octogenarian Jewish refugee, takes on the Austrian government to recover a world-famous painting of her aunt, plundered the Nazis during World War II. She believes the painting rightfully belongs to her family and pursues not only justice for her family but also for the death, destruction, and massive art theft perpetrated the Nazis.”

Please note that streaming services can change their offerings over time. The information provided here is correct at the time of writing.

FAQs

1. Can I watch “Woman in Gold” on any other streaming platforms?

At the moment, “Woman in Gold” is available exclusively on Netflix. However, streaming platforms often change their catalog, so it’s worth checking other platforms in the future.

2. Is “Woman in Gold” based on a true story?

Yes, “Woman in Gold” is based on the true story of Maria Altmann and her legal battle to reclaim a family painting stolen the Nazis. The events portrayed in the film are inspired real-life events.

3. Is “Woman in Gold” available in other languages?

Netflix offers a range of language options for “Woman in Gold,” including audio dubbing and subtitles in multiple languages. Check the settings on your Netflix account to choose your preferred language.