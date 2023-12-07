Woman’s Accidental QR Code Picture Leads to $60,000 Restaurant Bill

Summary: A woman from China found herself with a bill of $60,000 after unintentionally sharing a picture of her meal on WeChat, which inadvertently included a QR code for ordering food. The incident highlights the widespread use of scan-to-order systems in Chinese restaurants and the potential consequences of sharing sensitive information online.

In a recent incident at a hotpot restaurant in China, a woman named Wang shared a picture of her meal on WeChat, a popular messaging app. Unbeknownst to her, the photo also included a QR code that enabled viewers to order food online. This innocent act led to unexpected consequences, as numerous people in her contact list scanned the QR code and started placing orders using her account.

As Wang discovered the situation, she was stunned to find out that a whopping 430,000 yuan worth of food had been ordered through the QR code. The restaurant staff had to clarify the situation with her before realizing the error she had unintentionally made.

Scan-to-order systems have become increasingly popular in Chinese restaurants, allowing customers to view menus, place orders, and even pay bills scanning QR codes. This convenience, however, comes with potential risks, as demonstrated Wang’s experience. Accidental sharing of QR codes can result in significant financial consequences, affecting both individuals and businesses.

Fortunately for Wang, the restaurant understood the situation and canceled all the erroneous orders. They even relocated her to a different table and waived her bill. However, the restaurant continues to face challenges, as they are still receiving orders through the unidentified QR code.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious about the information we share online. It highlights the need for individuals to be aware of the potential consequences of inadvertently disclosing sensitive data, even in seemingly innocuous photos. As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for both users and businesses to stay vigilant and take precautions to protect their privacy and security.