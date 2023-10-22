Woman Caught on Camera Tearing Down Posters of Israeli Hostages in Brooklyn

A woman was filmed tearing down posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped Hamas terrorists in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. The incident, captured in a video posted on Reddit, showcases the woman systematically taking down the flyers despite being confronted a man questioning her actions.

The man can be heard expressing his disbelief and concern, emphasizing that the hostages are innocent people, including children, babies, and elderly individuals. However, the woman dismisses his remarks and confronts him shoving the torn papers in front of his camera.

This is not an isolated incident, as similar instances of tearing down posters of Israeli hostages have been reported in America. Three NYU students were also caught on camera removing posters of Israeli hostages at Tisch Hall in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. One student, Yazmeen Deyhimi, admitted to being involved in the act. Additionally, a dentist from South Florida, identified as Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa, was reportedly terminated after video footage showed him tearing down the same posters, citing concerns of racially charged hatred in the city.

According to New York Post, Hamas military officials have acknowledged that over 200 people remain held hostage Hamas, with approximately 50 more victims being held other resistance factions in different locations.

