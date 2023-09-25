A Woman’s Unorthodox Lunch Habit Sparks TikTok Controversy

A TikTok video has caused quite a stir as it captured a woman engaging in an unconventional lunch ritual. The video shows the woman, dressed in a bikini, dipping half a bagel into the sea before adding various colorful toppings and a dollop of burrata, which she also submerges in the water. This bizarre lunch display has garnered humorous responses from viewers, including a rendition of “Why?” singer Shameia Crawford. Many viewers expressed their disbelief and disgust, echoing Crawford’s sentiment that ocean water is unpalatable.

The video quickly gained attention, accumulating more than 3,500 comments. Commenters added their own witty remarks, such as “giving a whole new meaning to ‘everything bagel'” and “a new level of seasick.” Some even speculated about the consequences of consuming such a meal, suggesting that it would swiftly pass through the woman’s system.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of someone dipping food into the sea. Last year, Rihanna was photographed dipping a piece of mango into the ocean during her vacation in Barbados. When questioned about this practice, she explained that it is a common tradition in Barbados to soak fruits in the ocean. However, the concept of dunking bagels in seawater remains puzzling to most.

While the TikTok video has sparked amusement and confusion, it also highlights the diverse eating habits and customs that exist around the world. It serves as a reminder that what may seem unusual or unappetizing to one person may be perfectly normal in another culture.

