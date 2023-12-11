Woman Receives Massive Restaurant Bill After Social Media Mistake

An unsuspecting Chinese woman found herself with a staggering bill from a hot pot restaurant after mistakenly sharing a photo of her meal on social media platform WeChat. When the woman, known as Wang, unknowingly posted a photo that included the restaurant’s QR code, pranksters seized the opportunity and ordered an absurd amount of food to her table. The massive order included over 2,500 portions of squid, nearly 10,000 portions of shrimp paste, and 1,850 portions of fresh duck blood, among other items.

Although it is unclear how long it took for Wang to realize her mistake, she eventually removed the post. However, the relentless orders continued to pour in, leaving her overwhelmed. The restaurant, suspicious of the situation, moved Wang to a different table and stopped accepting orders from her initial location.

Fortunately for Wang, the restaurant decided to spare her the astronomical bill and revised its ordering system as a result of the incident. This incident draws attention to a similar phenomenon that occurred among UK university students using the Wetherspoons ordering app. These students would ask their social media followers to purchase items for them, which often resulted in unexpected and unwanted deliveries of peas and milk at their table. However, on a more heartwarming note, there have been instances where this social media game led to a kind elderly couple and their grandson receiving drinks.

While this incident serves as a cautionary tale about the potential risks of sharing personal information online, it also highlights the need for restaurants and businesses to adapt and revise their systems to address emerging challenges in the digital age.