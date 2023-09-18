Understanding the Internet’s ‘What About Me’ Effect

A viral TikTok video has sparked a discussion about the internet’s ‘what about me’ effect. The video features a woman who created a specialized ‘bean soup’ to help individuals on their periods. However, commenters on TikTok began asking if they could substitute the beans with something else, causing frustration among viewers who felt that the creator should not have to cater to every individual’s preferences.

The ‘what about me’ effect, as explained the TikToker ‘sarahthebookfairy’, occurs when someone sees something online that may not directly apply to them or that they cannot relate to, but still try to make it about themselves. They seek accommodations for their personal preferences instead of recognizing that they may not be the target audience for that particular content.

‘Sarahthebookfairy’ argues that the individualistic culture in the United States contributes to this phenomenon. It is not limited to young people but can be seen across different age groups. The behavior may stem from a fear of being perceived as a bad person or a desire to please others.

The video has gained significant traction on TikTok, with over one million views and numerous comments expressing agreement with ‘sarahthebookfairy’s’ perspective. The discussion has also spilled over to other platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users have shared their thoughts on the topic.

Many believe that the accessibility and ease of technology have diminished critical thinking skills, leading people to make self-centered demands or interpretations of online content. These attitudes can sometimes escalate to the point of causing harm, as seen in the example of a woman receiving death threats for expressing her desire to have a healthy baby.

This viral video serves as a reminder of the importance of considering the intended audience and context when engaging with online content. It emphasizes the need for empathy and understanding, rather than expecting every piece of content to cater to individual preferences.

