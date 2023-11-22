TikTok Video Leads to Kidney Donation: A Tale of Friendship and Hope

A heartwarming story of friendship and generosity has emerged from an unexpected source: TikTok. Katie Hallum, a University of Oklahoma student, found a kidney donor after sharing a funny video on the popular social media platform. Hallum had been diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, an incurable disorder that required a kidney transplant.

In an effort to make light of her situation, Hallum posted a humorous TikTok clip of herself dramatically entering a room, with text overlay that read: “POV: I overhear you say you have an O blood type and healthy kidneys.” The clip, which included a sound bite from Disney+’s The Mandalorian, quickly went viral, catching the attention of thousands of viewers.

Among those viewers was Savannah Stallbaumer, a nursing school student from Topeka, Kansas. Stallbaumer, moved Hallum’s story, commented on the video, asking, “How do I get tested?” Despite the potential risks involved, Stallbaumer was eager to help someone in need. She underwent testing and, to everyone’s amazement, turned out to be Hallum’s perfect match.

In a heartwarming surprise, Stallbaumer personally delivered the news to Hallum at a restaurant, holding up a sign that read, “BREAKING NEWS: You’re getting a new kidney,” cleverly referencing Hallum’s career as a local reporter. The sign also revealed that the transplant was scheduled for August 17, 2023.

The transplant was a success, and both women have since formed a deep friendship. Hallum expressed her gratitude, stating, “To know that Savannah, who only knew me from the internet, was so willing to give up a part of herself, it was incredibly humbling.” The two families have even become close, with Stallbaumer being invited to spend Christmas with Hallum’s family.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of social media to connect people in meaningful ways. Through TikTok, Hallum not only found a kidney donor but also discovered a lifelong friend. It is a testament to the kindness and compassion that exists in the world, and the lengths some individuals are willing to go to help others in need.

FAQ:

Q: What is IgA Nephropathy?

A: IgA Nephropathy is an incurable kidney disorder characterized the buildup of the antibody immunoglobulin A in the kidneys. It can lead to kidney damage and, in some cases, require a kidney transplant.

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a popular social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos.

Q: What is The Mandalorian?

A: The Mandalorian is a television series available on Disney+, set in the Star Wars universe.

