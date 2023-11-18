Kidney Transplant Through TikTok: A Heartwarming Tale of Friendship

Katie Hallum, a University of Oklahoma student, found herself facing a dire situation when she was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, a rare and incurable kidney disease. Determined to find a suitable donor, she turned to the unexpected platform of TikTok in July 2022 to reach out for help.

In a comedic video posted on TikTok, Hallum humorously expressed her need for a kidney transplant. Lip-syncing to a background track from “The Mandalorian,” she playfully stated, “POV: I overhear you say you have an O blood type and healthy kidneys. You have something I want… Haha jk, unless…?” This lighthearted approach drew the attention of thousands, including Savannah Stallbaumer.

Impressed Hallum’s video and filled with compassion, Stallbaumer made the decision to act and offered to get tested as a potential donor. “Imagine I actually can, like, help this girl, and I didn’t do anything about it?” Stallbaumer thought at the time. Months later, she received the life-changing news that she was a perfect match for Hallum’s transplant.

Instead of simply telling Hallum the good news, Stallbaumer chose to surprise her in person. Meeting at a restaurant with her family, Stallbaumer held up a sign that read “BREAKING NEWS: You’re getting a new kidney.” The surprise was not only an expression of support but also a nod to Hallum’s role as a reporter for her local radio station. The sign also revealed that the transplant was scheduled for August 17, 2023.

The transplant was a success, and Hallum’s doctors are pleased with her recovery progress. Beyond the life-saving procedure, Hallum and Stallbaumer have formed a lasting friendship. The two are now close friends, and Stallbaumer was even invited to spend Christmas with Hallum’s family. The journey from TikTok video to friendship showcases the power of human connection and highlights the incredible impact social media platforms can have on people’s lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is IgA Nephropathy?

IgA Nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, is a kidney disorder characterized the build-up of Immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the kidneys. It can lead to inflammation and damage, impairing the kidney’s ability to filter waste from the blood.

2. How did Katie Hallum find a kidney donor through TikTok?

Katie Hallum posted a comedic video on TikTok, using humor to convey her need for a kidney transplant. Savannah Stallbaumer, deeply moved the video, volunteered to get tested as a potential donor. After testing, Stallbaumer was confirmed as a perfect match for Hallum.

3. What happened after the successful transplant?

Katie Hallum and Savannah Stallbaumer formed a strong friendship after the transplant. They are now close friends, and Stallbaumer was even invited to spend Christmas with Hallum’s family.