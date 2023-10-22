Woman Pleads Guilty to Scamming Well Wishers with Fake Cancer Diagnosis

Madison Russo, a 20-year-old woman, has pleaded guilty to deceiving friends, family, charities, and well-wishers out of thousands of dollars faking a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. In court, Russo admitted that she fabricated the illness in order to gain attention and bring her fractured family together. However, her actions not only deceived her loved ones but also motivated strangers, charities, and other cancer victims to donate more than $39,000 to support her.

The scam was uncovered when doctors noticed Russo using medical equipment incorrectly. In June, she entered a guilty plea to first-degree theft. Although facing up to 10 years in prison, the prosecutor requested no jail time due to Russo’s lack of criminal history, employment, and good academic record as a college student. Nonetheless, the judge suspended a 10-year prison sentence and ordered Russo to serve three years of probation, pay full restitution, which she has already done, and a $1,370 fine.

The plea deal has drawn criticism from Rhonda Miles, who runs a cancer foundation that donated to Russo. Miles expressed frustration with the prosecuting attorney’s defense-like behavior and questioned why she seemed to be defending the defendant rather than prosecuting her. Russo, on the other hand, apologized to the victims and claimed that she did not fake cancer for money or greed but to bring her family back together. She described her actions as an immature decision made when she was 18 years old and a freshman in college.

While the defense requested deferred judgment to keep Russo’s record clean after probation, the judge declined, emphasizing the need for serious consequences for serious crimes. This case serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that scams can have on individuals and communities, as well as the importance of thoroughly vetting fundraising campaigns and donating to trusted organizations.

