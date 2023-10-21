A ‘Vampire’ Influencer Sleeps in a Real Coffin: TikTok Star Reveals Unusual Sleeping Habits

Social media influencer, Sad Spice, who identifies herself as a ‘vampire,’ has taken her fascination with Dracula to the extreme sleeping in a real coffin. In a recent TikTok video, she showcased her unusual sleeping arrangements and shared the reasons behind her love for the coffin.

Sad Spice confessed that she has always yearned for her own coffin since she was 14, as it became a means of escape from her problems. However, her parents forbade her from acquiring a coffin bed, branding it as weird. Undeterred, Sad Spice managed to purchase a coffin from ‘Casket Builder Supply’ and assembled and painted it herself.

Known for cosplaying as a vampire, Sad Spice has gained a significant following of over 600,000 people on TikTok. While the idea may seem strange to some, it is clear that many individuals embrace her unique lifestyle.

Contrary to popular belief, the 6-foot-8-inch casket is not merely a decorative piece. Sad Spice has gone the extra mile to make it comfortable, adding 4 inches of memory foam lining. She clarifies that she does not close the lid, and the coffin is not airtight, ensuring safety.

Aside from being a cozy spot to sleep, the coffin serves another purpose. Sad Spice quips that it is an effective way to filter out potential bad dates, as not many people are willing to hang out with someone who has a coffin in their room.

However, not all of Sad Spice’s followers are convinced of the merits of her sleeping arrangement. Some consider it a red flag or a sign of underlying trauma. Nevertheless, many of her admirers express their support and excitement for her unique lifestyle.

In conclusion, Sad Spice’s unusual sleeping habits have captured the attention of social media users. Whether or not one agrees with her choice, it is undeniable that she has found a way to embrace her passion for all things vampire.

Sources:

– TikTok/extrasadspice