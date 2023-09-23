Woman Defends Putting Dog Poo in Neighbors’ Bin Amidst Argument with Boyfriend

In a Reddit post on the ‘Am I the A**hole’ subreddit, a woman defended her decision to put dog poop in her neighbors’ bin. The issue arose after her boyfriend saw her doing this and confronted her about it. The woman explained that she had recently moved in with her boyfriend and his dog, and they had divided the responsibility of walking the dog between them. However, on the mornings when she walked the dog alone, she would pick up the dog’s poop in a bag and dispose of it in a neighbor’s bin.

The woman believed that using a nearby garbage can was reasonable since it was meant for trash disposal. However, her boyfriend disagreed, claiming it was rude to use someone else’s bin and insisting that they should carry the poop until they returned home. This led to tension between them, resulting in her boyfriend deciding to walk the dog himself in the future.

The post sparked a heated debate among Reddit users, with many siding against the woman’s actions. Arguments were made that using someone else’s trash can without permission is disrespectful and that it could create a smelly problem for the neighbors. Some people also pointed out that leaving dog poop in someone else’s garbage could make the bin smell and invited others to do the same with their trash.

However, others suggested solutions, such as tying the bag to the leash or using leash attachments specifically made for holding poop bags. Ultimately, the woman questioned whether she was in the wrong for disposing of the dog poop in a neighbor’s bin without their permission.

While it is essential to clean up after our pets, it is equally important to do so in a respectful manner. It is advisable to seek permission from neighbors before using their bins, or to find alternative disposal methods.