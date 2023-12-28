Man Arrested for Sharing Woman’s Number as Call Girl on Social Media

In a shocking incident, a man has been apprehended the police for allegedly posting a woman’s mobile number as that of a call girl on social media. The accused, identified as Kaushal, is a close friend of the woman’s husband. The incident unfolded when the woman, a customer relationship executive at a private finance company, received a message on WhatsApp asking about “services”.

When she inquired further, the person, who introduced himself as Kaushal, inquired about the charges for the alleged services. The woman, perplexed the conversation, clarified that she was not a call girl and questioned how her number had been shared. Kaushal then revealed that he had obtained the number from a Facebook group called ‘Surat City Friends’. He even provided a screenshot as evidence, showing that a person named Akash had requested contact information for a call girl in Surat. To her alarm, the woman recognized the profile of the person who had shared her number as Devkinandan Dixit, a friend of her husband.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the woman immediately informed her husband, who advised her to file a complaint with the Adajan police. On December 26, after verifying the details, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Devkinandan under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, pertaining to defamation and posting obscene material on social media.

This distressing incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and stricter regulations concerning the misuse of personal information on social media platforms. It serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed individuals who seek to harm others through the dissemination of false and defamatory content. The authorities should take appropriate measures to curb such activities and safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals in the digital realm.