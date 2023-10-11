Woman Who Pretended to Be a Doctor on TikTok Convicted and Fined

A woman named Dalya Karezi has been convicted and ordered to pay over $13,000 after pretending to be a doctor on the social media platform TikTok. Karezi made videos on various health topics, including paracetamol toxicity, HIV, ovarian cancer, fibroids, testosterone, and toddler nutrition. Some of her posts gained millions of views and likes. She also made similar posts on Instagram, applied for jobs claiming to have a medical degree, and sent emails suggesting she held medical qualifications.

Karezi pleaded guilty to two charges of using the name, title, or symbol of a health practitioner without being registered. Her defense lawyer argued that she had an underlying psychological fragility, making it difficult for her to say no in social situations. He claimed that a misunderstanding arose when Karezi did not correct someone who believed she was studying medicine.

During her time at NSW Health, Karezi sent emails claiming various medical titles, including doctor and OB-GYN. The court heard that her posts were used to promote products such as surgical scrubs, nail polish, and face masks that claimed to prevent COVID-19. The social media accounts have been deleted since then.

Karezi was convicted Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdaridis and given a two-year community correction order. She was also ordered to pay the health regulator’s costs. Tsavdaridis stated that Karezi’s actions went beyond the bounds of propriety offering medical advice and opinions on specialized areas that require proper qualification. He emphasized the extensive reach of social media platforms like TikTok and the potential harm caused misinformation.

In conclusion, Dalya Karezi’s case highlights the importance of verifying information on social media and the potential consequences of impersonating a medical professional.

