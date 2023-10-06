Woman Fired After Racist Outburst on New Jersey Transit Train

A woman has been fired from her job as a senior talent acquisition specialist at New York-based pharmaceutical company Capital Rx after a video of her racist outburst on a New Jersey Transit train went viral. In the video, Brianna Pinnix is seen calling a group of German men “f—ing immigrants” and telling them to “get the f— out of our country.”

The video was posted on Reddit and quickly gained attention, with many dubbing her an “unhinged Karen.” Capital Rx issued a statement saying that they have a zero-tolerance policy for prejudicial or discriminatory behavior and that they had terminated Pinnix’s employment immediately after seeing the video. They offered their sincerest apology to those who were hurt her actions.

In the video, Pinnix’s male companion, who is also an immigrant himself, is seen trying to calm her down and telling her that her behavior is not right. Some passengers on the train appear shocked the outburst, while others try to assist the man in calming Pinnix down.

The incident occurred on a New Jersey Transit train carrying fans from a Jets-Chiefs game to New York City. It is reported that the man Pinnix was targeting moved to a different part of the train shortly after the video stopped filming.

Racism and discrimination have no place in society, and it is encouraging to see a company taking swift action to address such behavior. It serves as a reminder that our words and actions have consequences, and that there is no excuse for treating others with disrespect based on their background or nationality.

Sources: NBC News