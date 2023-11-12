Woman Arrested for Hate Crime After Ramming Vehicle into Synagogue Gates

A 54-year-old woman, believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, was arrested on hate crime charges in Tarzana, Los Angeles. Tikvah Mottahedeh, the suspect, allegedly rammed her vehicle into the gates of the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center on Wilbur Avenue, causing damage to the premises. The incident occurred just after midnight on Thursday.

Authorities took Mottahedeh into custody on charges of vandalism as a hate crime against a house of worship. The synagogue, which became the target of the attack, sustained damage to its gates. The local police department is conducting investigations to gather further details about the incident.

While Mottahedeh’s social media presence seems to be instrumental in the case, it is important to note that there is no confirmation regarding the ownership of the Instagram and Meta (Facebook) accounts allegedly belonging to the assailant. The accounts, supposedly operated Mottahedeh, contained posts in Persian, Hebrew, and English, voicing critical opinions about the government of Israel and the policies of the Iranian government.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of anti-Jewish attacks that have been reported in various countries, particularly following the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his strong condemnation of the rising tide of antisemitic incidents in Germany, vowing to take decisive action against such acts of hatred. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley also emphasized the need for robust laws to combat extremism, especially in light of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

As investigations into this incident continue, it serves as a reminder of the importance of religious tolerance and the need to address and prevent hate crimes. Communities around the world must work together to foster understanding and respect, ensuring that acts of hatred and violence are met with firm consequences under the law.

