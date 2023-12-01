New Arrest Made in Alleged Sexual Assault Case Involving Former School Employee

Connecticut State Police have reported a recent arrest involving Alyson Cranick, a former Connecticut school employee accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. The arrest was made after Cranick allegedly violated the terms of her release from custody having contact with a minor via Snapchat. The accusations date back to the summer of 2022 in Columbia and Colchester.

On November 14, Cranick was initially arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault with a minor and three counts of risk of injury to a minor, based on an arrest warrant issued Rockville Superior Court. The following day, she was arrested once again on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, this time based on an arrest warrant issued New London Superior Court. Cranick was able to post bond and was released, but was subject to Pretrial Intensive Supervision with the condition of no unsupervised contact with minors.

However, on November 28, state police received a report stating that Cranick had allegedly sent a Snapchat message to a 13-year-old girl the previous week. In response, the Columbia Resident State Trooper contacted Cranick and arranged an interview. During the interview, Cranick admitted that a relative of hers had been in the presence of a juvenile, and that her relative had used the juvenile’s phone to contact her.

Cranick acknowledged responding to the Snapchat message sending an emoji but claimed that she was unable to provide her Snapchat screen name and had deleted the communication. Investigators discovered that the juvenile victim had recently unfriended Cranick but later re-added her. The victim’s parent reported that Cranick had a history of Snapchat communication with the minor.

Based on this new information, detectives applied for two additional arrest warrants, charging Cranick with two counts of violating the conditions of release. These warrants were granted, and Cranick was apprehended on November 28. She is currently being held on two separate court-set bonds totaling $1.5 million and has been transferred to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections pending arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on November 29.

FAQ

What are the charges against Alyson Cranick?

Alyson Cranick is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault with a minor and risk of injury to a minor.

What were the conditions of Cranick’s release from custody?

Cranick was released on bond but placed on Pretrial Intensive Supervision, with the condition that she had no unsupervised contact with minors.

What led to the recent arrest of Alyson Cranick?

Cranick was arrested again after allegedly violating the terms of her release having contact with a minor over Snapchat.

What is the current status of Alyson Cranick?

As of now, Cranick is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections pending her arraignment. She is being held on two separate court-set bonds totaling $1.5 million.