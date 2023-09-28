Woman Arrested for Encouraging Looting on Social Media in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have arrested a woman named Dayjia Blackwell, 21, who is accused of using her social media platform to encourage looting in the city. Blackwell allegedly encouraged people to engage in criminal activities at various locations. She has been charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility, receipt of stolen property, and disorderly conduct.

Blackwell was apprehended officers at a gas station on the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue. In total, 52 people were taken into custody the police on Tuesday, including three juveniles.

The chaos began on Tuesday evening when reports of a large group, possibly numbering around 100, moving through Center City Philadelphia started to emerge. Several stores, including state-run liquor stores, were broken into. As a result, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed all its 48 retail locations in Philadelphia and one suburban location on Wednesday.

Other stores in and around the city, such as Lululemon, Foot Locker, and an Apple store, were also targeted looters. Videos on social media showed individuals with masks running out of Lululemon with stolen merchandise, while police officers apprehended several looters.

The thefts were not limited to the city center, with reports of unrest and property damage in northeast and west Philadelphia. In total, seven cars were stolen from a lot in the northeast, although three of them have been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.

In North Philadelphia, six businesses along a single retail corridor were looted, including three pharmacies, a hair salon, a tax preparation company, and a cellphone store.

No injuries were reported as a result of the looting and unrest. The police are extending shifts for officers to ensure preparedness for any potential issues throughout the weekend.

Sources:

– ABC 6 Action News Philadelphia

– The Associated Press