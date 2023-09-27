Woman Faces Backlash After Refusing to Order Food at Friend’s Engagement Dinner

A woman found herself in a difficult situation when her best friend invited her to an engagement dinner at a fancy restaurant that she couldn’t afford. The anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining that her friend, who goes the pseudonym ‘Jane’, wanted to introduce her future in-laws to her side of the family. The dinner was initially planned to take place at Jane’s house but was moved to a restaurant after her air conditioning broke down.

Feeling embarrassed about her financial situation, the woman initially declined the invitation. However, Jane pleaded with her to attend, saying it would mean a lot to her and help her feel less nervous. Eventually, the woman agreed to go and arrived at the restaurant dressed up, ready to support her friend.

When it came time to order, the woman chose to only have water while everyone else ordered food and fancy drinks. This made the atmosphere awkward, and the waitress even asked if she was sure about not ordering anything. The next day, Jane texted her friend, expressing her embarrassment and disappointment, placing the blame on the woman.

The woman is now torn between feeling guilty for her actions and thinking that it would have been more embarrassing for her if she had ordered something she couldn’t afford.

This story sparked a heated debate on Reddit, with some users defending the woman for not wanting to spend beyond her means and others criticizing her for not being honest about her financial situation. Some believed that she should have declined the invitation altogether, while others argued that friends should support each other and not let them go hungry.

