Hawaiian Influencer and Mother Fatally Shot Estranged Husband in Front of Youngest Daughter

In a tragic incident that unfolded last Friday, Theresa Cachuele, a popular social media influencer and mother of three, was fatally shot her estranged husband, Jason Cachuela, in a brazen daytime shooting. The horrifying event took place in the parking lot of a shopping center in Waipahu, Hawaii. Theresa’s youngest daughter, believed to be either 6 or 8 years old, witnessed the shooting, adding to the profound trauma inflicted on the family.

The shooting occurred just two weeks after Theresa obtained a temporary restraining order against Jason. The order was granted after Theresa reported that Jason had made repeated threats of self-harm in front of her and their children. Despite the restraining order, the tragic incident highlights the failure of the system to protect Theresa adequately.

According to the police, Jason fled the scene and later shot himself. Law enforcement officials are treating the case as a murder-suicide, indicating that the act was not random, as the victim and suspect were intimately connected. The investigation is ongoing.

Theresa, known as Bunny Bontiti on social media, was the owner of House of Glam Hawaii LLC. Described her family as a loving and devoted mother, Theresa had recently filed for divorce, seeking to escape a controlling and threatening relationship. Her death leaves a void in the lives of her children and loved ones, who remain devastated the tragic loss.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address domestic violence and strengthen the support systems available to victims. Organizations and communities must come together to provide resources and assistance for those who find themselves trapped in abusive relationships, ensuring that no one else suffers a similar fate.

As the investigation continues, our thoughts go out to Theresa Cachuele’s family, particularly her traumatized youngest daughter, whose life has been forever changed this senseless act of violence.