How to Watch the Premier League Match Between Wolves and Man City

Manchester City will travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves in an important Premier League match. Wolves have had a difficult start to the season, and the challenge of facing the reigning champions will not make things easier for them. On the other hand, Manchester City will be looking to bounce back after their early exit from the Carabao Cup. With a six-game winning streak in the Premier League, they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The match will be aired on Peacock TV for viewers in the US. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. In terms of team news, Wolves will be missing Jean-Ricner Bellegarde due to suspension, while Manchester City will have to make changes following their loss to Newcastle. Players like Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker, and Ederson are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Manchester City has a perfect record against Wolves in their previous five meetings. This match will be an important opportunity for both teams to prove themselves and secure valuable points in the Premier League standings.