Wolves Mock Jurgen Klopp with TikTok Video After VAR Blunder

In a lighthearted response to Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments about VAR, Wolves mocked the Liverpool boss with a TikTok video. Klopp had claimed that a VAR error like the one his team suffered against Tottenham had never happened before. Wolves, however, were quick to remind him of a similar incident involving their own team in the FA Cup last season.

In the video shared on Wolves’ official TikTok account, they included Klopp’s comment about such errors never happening before, followed footage of their own disallowed goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup. The goal, scored Wolves defender Toti Gomes, was incorrectly ruled out for offside. Despite replays indicating that Gomes was onside, the VAR had no camera angle available to overturn the decision. The game ended in a draw, and Liverpool went on to win the replay.

The TikTok video was accompanied the theme tune of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” often used to signify a gaffe or mistake. Fans on Twitter enjoyed the post, with many praising Wolves’ social media team for their humorous response. The video served as a playful reminder that VAR errors have indeed occurred in the past, contrary to Klopp’s initial statement.

While Klopp had called for a replay between Liverpool and Spurs following their VAR blunder, Wolves’ TikTok video highlighted the inconsistency in VAR decision-making and the frustrations it can cause for teams. These incidents underscore the ongoing debates and controversies surrounding the use of VAR in football.

