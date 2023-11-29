Scott Matthews: Balancing Music and Fatherhood

Celebrated singer-songwriter Scott Matthews has been making waves in the music industry with his latest album Restless Lullabies. Hailing from Wolverhampton, Matthews has garnered support from renowned figures such as Robert Plant and Ed O’Brien. In a recent interview with the BBC, he opened up about his music, tour, and the challenges of balancing his career with fatherhood.

As a father of a five-year-old boy, Matthews acknowledges that touring can be a “balancing act.” To accommodate his family commitments, he has strategically planned UK and European tour dates throughout the year. While touring can consume one’s world, he emphasizes the importance of finding a balance as a parent. Despite the challenges, Matthews describes this tour as “really special.”

Restless Lullabies, Matthews’ latest album, is an acoustic reinterpretation of his 2020 release, New Skin. The cover of the album features artwork his young son, making it a touching family affair. During his current tour, Matthews not only showcases songs from the new album but also includes fan favorites from his back catalog.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Matthews acknowledges the evolving nature of the industry. The advent of music-sharing platforms and the abundance of music available pose challenges, but also opportunities for exposure. However, he expresses a desire for fair compensation for artists in this digital age.

Matthews also shares his experiences of working with celebrity supporters such as Robert Plant and actor Guy Pearce. Plant, a long-time champion of his music, invited Matthews to open for his band, Saving Grace. Pearce, initially a fan, eventually became a friend and even appeared in one of Matthews’ music videos.

As the year progresses, Matthews continues his tour, delivering live performances that create an emotional connection with his audience. He describes the experience as reverential and cherishes the opportunity to contribute through his music. As a parent, he finds solace in the carefree and expressive nature of his art, providing a much-needed balance in his life.

FAQ:

Q: Where is Scott Matthews from?

A: Scott Matthews is from Wolverhampton.

Q: Who are some notable supporters of Scott Matthews’ music?

A: Robert Plant and Guy Pearce are notable supporters of Scott Matthews’ music.

Q: What was the inspiration behind Matthews’ latest album Restless Lullabies?

A: Restless Lullabies is an acoustic reincarnation of his previous album New Skin, and the cover features artwork Matthews’ son.

Q: How does Matthews navigate the challenges of touring as a parent?

A: Matthews strategically plans tour dates throughout the year to accommodate his family commitments and emphasizes the importance of finding a balance.

Q: How does Matthews view the current music industry?

A: Matthews acknowledges the challenges posed music-sharing platforms and the abundance of music available but desires fair compensation for artists.

Q: Can you provide any upcoming tour dates for Scott Matthews?

A: Some upcoming tour dates include Kenilworth on Thursday, Shrewsbury on 7 December, and Lichfield on 9 December.