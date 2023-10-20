Netflix: Price Hike and Entrance into Live Sports

Netflix had a successful week as they added 8.8 million subscribers and experienced an 8% increase in revenue. They also announced a $3/month price hike on their highest priced plan and their first venture into live sports with a Nespresso-sponsored golf tournament featuring Formula 1 drivers.

The price hike has been portrayed as a negative move the press, however, it is necessary as streaming services are currently underpriced. The price increase will mainly affect the ad-free plans in order to make the ad-supported plans more appealing. The most popular plan, the ad-free plan at $15.49/month, will remain the same.

A challenge Netflix faces is getting viewers to sign up for the ad-supported version. Many viewers subscribe to Netflix to watch a specific series and are willing to pay extra for an ad-free experience. However, viewers are more accepting of ads during shows they consider as background noise. Raising the prices on the ad-free tiers significantly could be a way for Netflix to differentiate itself from other streaming services and change this perception.

Netflix’s entrance into live sports, starting with a Nespresso-sponsored golf tournament, is another way they can attract viewers. Viewers don’t mind ads during live sports and the relevance of the ads to the audience makes it more tolerable. While the Nespresso sponsorship may not be mass-market, Netflix doesn’t need to be either.

In conclusion, Netflix’s price hike and entrance into live sports show the company’s commitment to growth and differentiation in the streaming industry. Other SVOD services can learn from Netflix’s strategy.