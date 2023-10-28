Van Halen’s “A Different Kind of Truth” Album Not Available on Streaming Platforms: The Story Behind It

Van Halen fans have been eagerly searching for their final album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” released in 2012. However, to their disappointment, it is currently unavailable on streaming platforms. In a recent interview on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Van Halen himself shed some light on the matter.

According to Van Halen, the album’s absence from streaming platforms is due to the contract running out. Efforts have been made to get it back up, but unfortunately, there are individuals who object to the record and are making it difficult to reinstate. When prompted Trunk about whether the person causing these obstacles is commonly known their initials, Van Halen hinted, “Probably, I mean, yeah.” He expressed his frustration, stating, “He doesn’t like it and he’s not working with us to get it back up there.”

Despite the setback, Van Halen emphasized the importance of owning a physical copy of the album for those who appreciate it. He also reflected on the valuable experiences he gained while being a part of his late father’s band. These experiences taught him both things he wanted to apply and things he wanted to avoid in his new venture, Mammoth. Van Halen expressed excitement about the purity of starting something from its inception and avoiding the challenges that previously plagued the classic band’s lineup changes.

In more uplifting news for fans, Mammoth, Van Halen’s new project, is set to embark on a headlining tour next month. The tour will commence on November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and conclude on December 9 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed.

While the journey to bring “A Different Kind of Truth” back to streaming platforms remains uncertain, Van Halen continues to forge his own path with Mammoth, bringing new music and experiences to eager fans.