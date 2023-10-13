Netflix Faces Valuation Pressure as Growth Expectations Decline

Netflix’s valuation is at risk due to falling growth expectations, warns Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino. Supino downgraded the streaming service to “peer perform” from “outperform” and removed his price target of $500 per share. As of Thursday’s closing, Netflix shares were priced at $361.20.

Supino acknowledges that Netflix will likely continue to dominate the global premium video revenue market and has the potential to develop a substantial long-term advertising business. However, he raises concerns about the company’s growth forecasts for 2024-2025. If Netflix fails to meet future growth targets, Supino questions whether the stock’s high valuation, with a 50% P/E premium and a 70% EV/EBITDA premium to the S&P, will hold up.

The analyst highlights several medium-term risks to Netflix’s valuation, including net additions impacted planned price increases, the elimination of the basic tier, and potential pull-forward due to paid sharing. Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann also cautions that a 300 basis points per year operating leverage may not be prudent.

Netflix needs to demonstrate a virtuous cycle of content, engagement, subscriber growth, and pricing for its shares to appreciate at their current valuation. According to Supino, the company’s premium valuation multiple does not provide enough margin of safety to absorb the increasing risk of growth expectation reductions.

Following Supino’s downgrade, Netflix shares dipped 1.9% on Friday. However, the stock has still gained 22.5% year to date.

Sources:

– Wolfe Research

– Michael Bloom