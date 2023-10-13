Netflix Faces Challenges with Crackdown on Password-Sharing

Streaming giant Netflix recently announced a crackdown on password-sharing, surprising many of its users. However, analysts from Wolfe Research and Rosenblatt believe that this move may not have a significant impact on the company’s revenue and growth.

Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from Outperform to Peer Perform and expressed concerns about the company’s 2024 growth forecast. They believe that slowing subscription rates and increasing competition are challenges that will affect Netflix’s future performance. The analyst also stated that the password-sharing crackdown did not lead to the expected increase in revenue.

Similarly, Rosenblatt analysts maintained their Neutral rating on Netflix, with a price target of $400 per share. They conducted a survey which suggested that the crackdown on password sharing should have been more effective. Additionally, their examination of Netflix’s operating data in the third quarter did not indicate a clear acceleration in growth.

According to analysts on Wall Street, there is a Moderate Buy consensus on Netflix’s stock. This is based on 18 Buy ratings, 13 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average price target for Netflix is $465.11 per share, which implies a potential upside of 31.1%.

While Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing has raised concerns among some analysts, it remains to be seen how significant an impact it will have on the company’s financial performance. As the streaming market becomes more competitive and subscription rates slow down, Netflix will need to find innovative ways to maintain its growth and attract new subscribers.

